Business Plenty of room remains for growth of consumer credit market: Insiders Though Vietnam’s outstanding consumer credit almost tripled over the last decade, its share of total outstanding loans is yet to keep pace with that of its regional nations. There is plenty room for improvement in the time to come, industry insiders have said.

Business CPTPP – a booster to Vietnam – Canada trade Preferential tariff treatment under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) has brought in robust results to the trade in goods between Vietnam and Canada, according to insiders.

Business Newly-established firms down in Q1 Vietnam had 29,300 newly-established enterprises with total registered capital of 447.8 trillion VND (19.37 billion USD) in the first quarter of this year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Q1 exports rise as Vietnam takes advantage of FTAs: Official Vietnam has been making good use of advantages of the international economic integration process, helping to increase the country’s exports by 22 percent year-on-year and imports by 26 percent in the first quarter of 2021, said Tran Thanh Hai, Deputy Director of the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.