Bao Loc silk exhibition scheduled for December 20-January 1
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Lam Dong (VNA) – The Bao Loc silk exhibition and cultural spaces of Ma, Co Ho and Churu ethnic groups along Xuan Huong river will be launched in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong from December 20 – January 1, as part of the eighth Da Lat flower festival.
During a local press conference on December 16, the organising board said 19 domestic silk producers will join the exhibition and demonstrate how to cultivate silkworms, extract raw silk, and produce silk.
At the cultural spaces, Ma, Co Ho and Churu ethnic people will showcase labour tools and ceramic making methods.
Themed “Da Lat and Flowers”, the festival aims to honour Da Lat floriculture, promote tourism and feature 12 major activities, including an opening ceremony, a display of flowers around Xuan Huong lake, an international flower and ornamental plant fair 2019, the Week of Tea and Silk Culture of Bao Loc city, music performances at the closing ceremony, among others.
It will take place in Da Lat and Bao Loc cities, and several other localities from December 20-24./.
