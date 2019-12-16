Culture - Sports Hai’s goal selected as iconic strike at AFC U23 Champs Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai’s goal in the final between Vietnam and Uzbekistan in the AFC U23 Championship 2018 has been selected as one of the event's eight most iconic goals ever by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Culture - Sports Soya sauce – a delicacy of Hung Yen Tương Bần (Ban soya sauce) has been a delicacy of northern Vietnam since the end of the 19th century. It is a delicacy found in Ban Yen Nhan Ward in My Hao Town, Hung Yen province.

Culture - Sports Women’s football team up two spots on FIFA global rankings Vietnam’s women football team has moved up two spots to rank 32nd globally and sixth in Asia with 1,665 points in the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.