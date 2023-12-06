Belarusian PM arrives in Hanoi, beginning official visit to Vietnam
Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko (L) arrives in Hanoi on December 6. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko and his entourage arrived in Hanoi on December 6, starting his four-day official trip to Vietnam.
They were welcomed at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi by Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belarus Nguyen Van Ngu, and Belarusian Ambassador to Vietnam Uladzimir Baravikou.
Roman Golovchenko’s official visit is expected to create new impetus to consolidate and enhance the relations between Vietnam and Belarus. During his stay, leaders of both sides will review the bilateral cooperation, and discuss to find specific steps to bolster the ties in the time ahead.
The Vietnam – Belarus relations have deep roots dating back to the Soviet era when President Ho Chi Minh visited Belarus in 1957 and 1961, marking significant milestones in the development of the two countries' relations.
More than three decades since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992, Vietnam and Belarus have been maintaining and developing their traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with an increasingly high level of trust.
Vietnam and Belarus are collaborating in numerous areas, ranging from national defence to economy, trade, culture, education, sci-tech, people-to-people and locality-to-locality exchanges. The two countries have established a solid legal framework to promote cooperation in various fields, with about 50 cooperation agreements, including international treaties and agreements between ministries and agencies. Around 10 Vietnamese provinces have set up friendly and cooperative relations with six out of seven provincial-level localities of Belarus./.