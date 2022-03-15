Ben Tre targets no ships infringing foreign waters while fishing
The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is making extra efforts to implement measures to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, with the goal of having no ships violating foreign waters while fishing and working with the whole country to remove the "yellow card" warning of the European Commission in 2022.
To that end, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Minh Canh said that the committee has proposed the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to preside over and coordinate with the provincial Border Guard Command and the Department of Public Security and district-level People's Committees to promote dissemination activities in various forms, with focus on high-risk subjects such as owners of ships operating outside the province and ships that often lose cruise control signals, or those crossing the border.
At the same time, authorities will continue encouraging vessel owners to sign a commitment not to conduct IUU fishing, especially in foreign waters. The signing of the commitment must be completed in March 2022.
Ben Tre continues to closely manage fishing vessels registered in the province and install monitoring devices on ships, especially those operating outside the province.
Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Doan Van Danh said that to date, up to 98.77 percent of ships in the province have been equipped with monitoring devices.
Local authorities will well monitor the fishing output to ensure all caught are inspected while going through local ports and have full traceable documents in accordance with regulations.
The provincial People's Committee has also requested the provincial Border Guard Command to maintain the strict control of ships and crew members entering and leaving the wharves and ensure that the ships sailing to sea must have all the required documents./.