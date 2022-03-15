Society Gifts presented to Vietnamese-named Cuban schools The Embassy of Vietnam in Cuba and the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) on March 14 presented tens of computers and mobile phones to two elementary schools named after late President Ho Chi Minh and female revolutionary Vo Thi Sau in Havana capital city, in celebration of the new academic year in Cuba. ​

Society Vietnam waives visas for citizens from 13 countries The Vietnamese Government on March 15 issued a resolution on visa waivers for citizens from 13 countries namely Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Belarus.

Society Water-by-wind demonstration model unveiled in Ninh Thuan A water-by-wind (WbW) demonstration model funded by the Belgian Government was officially put into use in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan on March 15.

Society Ninh Thuan to spend nearly 32 million USD on poverty reduction The south-central province of Ninh Thuan will mobilise resources from projects and programmes to help the poor improve their livelihoods, thus narrowing the development gap between localities.