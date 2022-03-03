Ben Tre’s exports up over 18 percent in two months
Ben Tre (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre raked in 232 million USD worth of exports during January-February, an annual rise of 18.16 percent.
The figure was equivalent to 15.47 percent of the local yearly target of 1.5 billion USD.
Provincial authorities said they are proactively taking measures to assist businesses in searching for, expanding, and keeping their potential export markets.
Director the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Van Be Sau said Ben Tre is helping local enterprises in following the State regulations on import-export management.
According to the official, courses on international integration and trade promotion as well as conferences on trade connectivity have been organised, while updates on importers' technical barriers are frequently offered to exporters.
Ben Tre now houses 130 exporting enterprises who ship their products to 128 countries and territories, with their European, American and Asian importers showing the fastest and most stable growth rates./.