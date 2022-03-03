Business Vietnamese firms in Russia seek ways to overcome difficulties The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia on March 2 held a meeting with Vietnamese businesses in the country to seek measures to cope with impacts from Western economic and financial sanctions on Russia.

Business EVN, Singaporean firm cooperate in power development in Vietnam Representatives of the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) and Sembcorp Utilities Pte Ltd of Singapore are having an online working session from March 1 -3 to discuss cooperation in power projects in Vietnam.