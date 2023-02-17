Business Huge upside for Vietnam’s organic products in Europe With the strong development of organic farming, Vietnam has extensive opportunities to boost the export of organic agricultural products to Europe, where those products are in high demand and fetch top dollar.

Business Denims and Jeans Vietnam expo returns in March The 5th DenimsandJeans Vietnam expo will return in Ho Chi Minh City on March 1 and 2 after three years in hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, heard a February 17 press conference on the show.

Business Ho Chi Minh City proposes trial of multistorey parking spaces Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has asked the Ministry of Construct for a guideline to implement a pilot on multi-storey parking structures in the city.

Business Standard Chartered named Best Foreign Bank in Vietnam Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam has been named the “Best Foreign Bank in Vietnam” in 2022 for the second consecutive year and Best Digital Bank 2022 by Global Business Review.