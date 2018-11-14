– Renowned brands like Samsung, Oppo, LG, Jetstar, Vinamilk, Mattana, Canifa, and Uma, among others, will offer their products at a substantial discount during the fifth Online Friday scheduled for December 7.General Director of the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Dang Hoang Hai told the press on November 14 that famous e-commerce websites including Lazada, Shopee, Tiki, Lotte, and Adayroi will partake in the programme.The organising board has set the target of some 2 million successful orders, hoping to bring about 1.5 trillion VND (64.5 million USD) in revenue on the day. There are 3,000 enterprises having registered to offer discounts on 5,000 products and services, he said.As authentic products with transparent sources continue to be the highlight of this year’s event, products on offer must have certificates of origin, Hai stressed, adding that the quality of the goods will be strictly controlled through e-commerce platforms as intermediaries.The big promotional event encourages payment by QR codes or card swipes at point-of-sale (POS) machines, instead of cash, he noted.As many as 20 banks have agreed to implement a cashback policy during the event, which means customers will receive discount into their bank accounts after buying products or services online.In particular, consumers will have the chance to experience digital technologies and e-commerce at a one-week event taking place at the pedestrian zones around Hoan Kiem (Returned Sword) Lake from November 30, jointly held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Hanoi city People’s Committee.In a bid to improve customer experience, the agency’s Centre for Information and Digital Technology will work to ensure the technical system is stable and accessible to 5 million users and 15,000 interactions at the same time.Online Friday 2018 will be the first online promotion programme held by the Government this year, carried out under Decree No.81/2018/ND-CP on trade promotion law.The annual e-commerce event has been held since 2014. In 2016, the event generated more than 1 trillion VND (43 million USD) in revenue, while the figure for 2017 was 1.22 trillion VND (52.46 million USD). –VNA