Nguyen Tuan Thanh, Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh (middle) talks to the media at a conference in Quy Nhon on March 23 (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Hanoi (VNA) – Binh Dinh is hosting the Amazing Binh Dinh Fest in Quy Nhon city with the highlight being the UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship (from March 22-24) and UIM F1H20 World Championship Grand Prix of Binh Dinh (from March 29-31), which is a great chance for the south-central locality to attract tourists.

At a conference to provide socio-economic information of the locality and introduce the Culture, Sports and Tourism Week of Binh Dinh on March 23, Nguyen Tuan Thanh, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee told the press about the locality’s visions and orientations for investment attraction and socio-economic development by hosting international sports events.

Reporter: This is the first time Vietnam has hosted the UIM F1H20 World Championship Grand Prix. Could you please reveal the reason why Binh Dinh is chosen as the venue of the tournament?

Nguyen Tuan Thanh: The tournament came to Binh Dinh as a luck besides the province’s efforts to win the right to host it. We recognised that if Quy Nhon could host the event, it would be a great chance for us to promote our potential and strengths in culture and human resources, as well as an opportunity for the land of martial art to call for investment.

Therefore, right after information of the tournament was released, we made a very quick decision. Then we worked with the organising board of the tournament. They made several visits to Binh Dinh to make surveys and check the entire infrastructure system and other conditions to see whether the locality boasts full conditions to host the event or not.

At that time, we were still "in disarray", but with the determination to attract this tournament at all costs, we exerted a lot of efforts. Currently the race is going very well, the organising board and the racing teams are very satisfied. Thanks to the enthusiasm of Binh Dinh and the efforts of the organising board, we have managed to bring the tournament here.

Reporter: What does the tournament mean for Binh Dinh tourism in particular and the province's socio-economic situation in general at present?

Nguyen Tuan Thanh: As I have said, the event means a lot to us. Many foreign visitors have come to enjoy the race and engage in investment promotion activities of the province. Many businesses have also come to us following this sports event.

Reporter: Does Binh Dinh has any plan to organise an annual sea sports event carrying the brand of Binh Dinh, like what Da Nang has done to develop the International Fireworks Festival?

Nguyen Tuan Thanh: We hopes so and we are working for it. From the story of this F1 tournament, we have found that in order to boost tourism and make opportunities to lure foreign visitors, Binh Dinh must build such “trademark”.

The province has defined that it needs to create uniqueness and organise a chain of events. Instead of holding small events scattered" from the beginning of the year to the end of the year like before, we are focusing on organising a series of events in association with important occasions such as the Binh Dinh liberation day (March 31) and the summer tourism season – the time when the number of foreign tourists “booms” before going down in the rainy season in Binh Dinh.

“Embellishing” water motors before competition on March 23, 2024 (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Reporter: It is reported that Binh Dinh will host the Vietnam-Canada Trade Promotion Conference and the Binh Dinh Investment Promotion 2024 next week. Could you share information about these conferences?

Nguyen Tuan Thanh: On March 28, we will organise a Vietnam-Canada Trade Investment Conference to discuss the trading of goods and local firms’ exports to Canada.

The Binh Dinh Investment Promotion 2024 will take place from April 29, which will be a major investment promotion event. To date, 120 enterprises from the Republic of Korea, Japan, Thailand, the UAE as well as representatives from many foreign organisations have registered to attend the event.

Reporter: Thank you very much!

Nguyen Thi Kim Chung – Vice Director of the Binh Dinh Department of Tourism speaks at the conference on March 23 (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Nguyen Thi Kim Chung, Vice Director of the Binh Dinh Department of Tourism, Binh Dinh:

“Binh Dinh defines tourism as the spearhead economic sector. The locality hopes that international sports competitions, especially international events, will become a distinctive highlight of Binh Dinh.



Through this year’s aquabike tournaments, we want to introduce the land and people of Binh Dinh to tourists and investors.



In the socio-economic development master plan until 2050 of Binh Dinh, there are many tourism projects. We hope that these sports events will help the locality call for more projects to boost the local economic growth in general and the tourism sector in particular.”

Bustling atmosphere in the bases of Aquabike racing teams on Thi Nai Bay, Quy Nhon on March 23, 2024 (Photo: VietnamPlus)

