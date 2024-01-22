Politics NA Chairman extends Tet greetings to families of late top legislators Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue paid pre-Tet visits to the families of late top legislators Bui Bang Doan and Le Quang Dao on January 22.

Politics President welcomes Governor of Fukuoka prefecture President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 22 for Governor of Fukuoka prefecture Hattori Seitaro, the first leader of a Japanese prefecture to visit Vietnam this year.

Politics Vietnam, Canada launch military training on exercise planning process The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, in collaboration with relevant agencies and units, on January 22 launched a training course on exercise planning process in 2024 between Vietnam and Canada.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.