Binh Duong, Japanese region cooperate in building environmental protection capacity
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)Binh Duong (VNA) - The enhancement of environmental protection capabilities for officials has taken centre stage in the collaboration between the southern province of Binh Duong and Japan's Kansai region, heard a meeting between the local authorities and the Kansai Bureau of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI Kansai) on March 3.
At the function, the sides underscored a shared commitment in exchanging experiences, technologies, and advanced solutions to ensure a sustainable and healthy environment.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Mai Hung noted that the bilateral cooperation is not only an opportunity for local officials and businesses to access advanced technologies, but also a significant step towards enhancing environmental management capacities and advancing sustainable development in the southern industrial hub.
The Japanese side proposed specific development directions, including encouraging businesses to invest in new environmental protection technologies in Binh Duong.
Morishita Tsuyoshi, Director-General of the International Affairs Department at METI Kansai, expressed his hope that Japanese environmental technologies will contribute to the province’s environment improvement and carbon emissions reduction.
According to a report from the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment, the collaborative project on technology transfer, technical cooperation, and human resource training in the fields of environment and energy conservation has been underway since November 2022. Through training courses and seminars, it has significantly contributed to enhancing the capacities of environmental management officials in Binh Duong, while providing substantial support for the province in building plans and regulations regarding environmental protection, pollution control, and climate change response for 2021-2025./.