Politics Experts optimistic about prospects of Vietnam - Australia relations Vietnam and Australia boast close relations and the potential for developing their ties in multiple areas within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks, some Australian experts have said.

Politics Border guard force marks 65th anniversary of traditional day The Border Guard High Command held a ceremony in Hanoi on March 1 in the presence of President Vo Van Thuong to receive a second-class Feat Order and celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Border Guard’s traditional day (March 3, 1959 - 2024) and the 35th anniversary of the All People’s Border Defence Day (March 3, 1989 - 2024).

Politics Vietnam calls for breakthrough measures for CLV development triangle area Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam should outline breakthrough measures for infrastructure and human resources development as well as institutional reform so as to carry out and build cooperation plans for the Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam (CLV) Development Triangle Area, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said on March 1.