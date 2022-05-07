Binh Duong province’s ex-leaders prosecuted
Defendant Tran Van Nam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Supreme People’s Procuracy has decided to prosecute 28 people, including Tran Van Nam, former Secretary of the Party Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong, for the charge of "violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness.”
The case took place at Binh Duong Producing and Trading Corporation (Corporation 3-2), a wholly State-owned enterprise, and the province.
It involved Tran Van Nam, who worked as Vice Chairman and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee from July 2010 to December 2015 and Secretary of the provincial Party Committee for 2015-2020; Tran Thanh Liem, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee from October 2015 to October 2020; Pham Van Canh, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee from December 2013 to November 2018; and Nguyen Van Minh, Chairman of the Board of Directors and General Director of Corporation 3-2 from August 2010 to June 2017.
According to the indictment, the men took the main responsibility for capital and asset management at the corporation. However, they deliberately violated relevant legal regulations, causing great losses to the State.
The former leaders of the provincial Party Committee, the provincial People’s Committee and some consulting agencies knew that Minh’s and his accomplices’ transfer of 43ha of land and 30 percent of contributed capital in Tan Phu Company was illegal.
However, they did not take any prevention action or asked for State asset recovery. Some of them even sought ways to legalise the transfer, causing a loss of 984 billion VND (42.86 million USD) to the State.
Besides, during the equitisation of the enterprise, Minh managed to enable a company where he worked as the chairman and another run by his daughter to participate in the joint venture to implement the project on another 145-ha land lot. He also directed the removal of the land lot from the enterprise’s asset during the equitisation./.