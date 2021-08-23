Environment Ninh Thuan to expand protection-forest cover The south-central province of Ninh Thuan this year plans to increase its forest-cover rate to nearly 50 percent, including 330 hectares of new special-use forest and protection-forest planted in response to climate change.

Environment Heavy rain forecast for October, November, first half of December Between seven and nine storms and tropical depressions are forecast to hit the East Sea, of which up to four will directly affect Vietnam's mainland, from now until the end of 2021.

Environment Vietnamese children vulnerable to air pollution, flooding: UNICEF report Vietnamese children are heavily exposed to air pollution and flooding, said a report launched by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on August 20.

Environment Insignia for environment cause awarded to outgoing UN Resident Coordinator Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha on August 20 granted the "For the Cause of Natural Resources and Environment” insignia to outgoing United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra.