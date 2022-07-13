Binh Thuan search ing for an 18-crewmember fishing vessel. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Thuan (VNA) – The People's Committee of the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan on July 12 called on relevant units to urgently support the search for a fishing boat with 18 workers on board which lost contact from July 10.



The committee requested the provincial Border Guard Command to continue monitoring, directing and informing border stations in the area and relevant forces of the search.



Meanwhile, the Phan Thiet coastal information station and the Port Authority of Binh Thuan province have been requested to broadcast relevant information to local ships operating in the area where the fishing vessel lost contact in order to join the rescue work and give timely support if they find the ship.



According to the provincial Border Guard Command, at 7:45 am on July 12, 2022, the unit received information about the missing of the boat which was on its way back Phan Thiet port.



When contact was lost, the ship was about 84 nautical miles from Phu Quy island and about 126 nautical miles from Phan Thiet port to the northwest./.