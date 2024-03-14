Binh Thuan's leaders extend greetings to Cham Bani people on Ramuwan Festival
Representatives from the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the south-central province of Binh Thuan visited and extended greetings to the Cham Bani community on the occasion of their traditional Ramuwan (New Year) Festival, the biggest festival for the Islamic community in Vietnam.
Local leaders congratulate Ramuwan festival (Photo: VNA)Binh Thuan (VNA) – Representatives from the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the south-central province of Binh Thuan visited and extended greetings to the Cham Bani community on the occasion of their traditional Ramuwan (New Year) Festival, the biggest festival for the Islamic community in Vietnam.
They visited residential areas of Cham people, monks and dignitaries undertaking the Ramadan month, which is the month of fasting for Muslims in pagodas, as well as prestigious people, policy beneficiary families from the Cham ethnic minority group in Bac Binh, Tuy Phong, Ham Thuan Bac and Tanh Linh districts.
The leaders of Binh Thuan province extended wishes for good health and peace to the Cham Bani people.
They recognised the efforts of the Party organisations and people of localities in which the Cham Bani people are residing, especially their endeavours to complete all socio-economic tasks and maintaining the great national solidarity.
The provincial leaders expressed their hope that dignitaries, monks and prestigious people of the Cham community will continue promoting their roles and positive influence to the community in implementing the Party and State’s policies and laws.
Representatives of the Cham Bani community thanked the provincial leaders for providing optimal conditions for them to enjoy the traditional New Year festival in a fancy and safe manner.
Ramuwan is the traditional New Year festival of the Cham Bani people in Binh Thuan. This is as an opportunity to pay tribute to their ancestors and pray for happiness, prosperity and peace. Some rituals in the festival include visiting ancestors’ graves and inviting them back home for celebrating Ramuwan, and taking a Ramadan fasting month.
The Ramuwan Festival is a cultural and spiritual product forged from the ancient religious traditions of the Cham people, contributing to enriching the cultural identity of ethnic groups in the province as well as the whole country./.