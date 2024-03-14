Society 64 Gac Ma martyrs commemorated in Khanh Hoa A ceremony took place at the Gac Ma memorial site in Cam Lam district, the central province of Khanh Hoa, on March 14 to commemorate the 64 officers and soldiers of the Vietnam People's Navy who fell down defending Gac Ma (Johnson South) Reef in Vietnam’s Truong Sa, and mark the 36th anniversary of their battle (March 14, 1988 – 2024).

Society Vietnam remains high human development country: UNDP Resident Representative Vietnam has remained a high human development country through the difficult years of the COVID-19 pandemic, and human development continues to be a focus of the country’s development strategy, UNDP Resident Representative Ramla Khalidi said, as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced its new report on late March 13.

Society Dong Nai given authority to implement Bien Hoa airport project The People’s Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai has been entrusted with the authority to implement the Bien Hoa airport project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Society Thanh Hoa takes drastic measures to combat IUU fishing The People's Committee of the northern central province of Thanh Hoa on March 13 held a conference to deploy urgent tasks and solutions to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.