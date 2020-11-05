Biotech mart introduces 100 innovative technologies
HCM City (VNA) - A tech-mart on biotechnology opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 5, displaying 100 innovative technologies from 50 businesses and educational institutes.
According to the organiser - the city’s Center for Statistics and Science & Technology Information (CESTI) - the two-day tech-mart will see diverse products from different sectors, such as health, aquaculture, and environment.
Prominent products include nano and quantum technology in producing nano-probiotics, and the RAPID’Chromogenic technology, to detect, separate, and count harmful micro-organisms in food and the environment.
The tech-mart also features consultation sessions with experts and 27 technology-demo seminars.
Nguyen Ky Phung, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology, said the tech-mart helps introduce the results of scientific research to the market and meets demand among enterprises for tech applications in commercial and manufacturing activities.
It is also an opportunity for start-ups to seek potential investors and cooperation partners, he added./.