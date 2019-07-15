Illustrative image (Source: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – Georges Bizet’s acclaimed opera Carmen will be performed at Municipal Theatre of Ho Chi Minh City from July 20-21.



Written in 1875, Carmen is a story of love, jealousy and freedom.



It will be choreographed by People’s Artist Kim Quy and performed by Vietnamese artists Nguyen Thu Trang, Nguyen Luong Hoa and Thach Hieu Lang for nearly three hours.



In particular, dances “Falling Angels” and “Depaysement” will be performed before the opera.



Carmen is considered the longest and the most successful performance by the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera.-VNA