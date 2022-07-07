Blockchain Global Day 2022 to take place in HCM City this month
Blockchain Global Day 2022 will be held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 29, with the theme of “Into the Infinity Con-verse”, organisers said on July 7.
This is the first event in a series of the annual blockchain exhibitions intended to maximise conditions to facilitate the development of the industry in Vietnam.
It will be co-organised by the Saigon Innovation Hub (Sihub) under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, Spac3Ship - a blockchain-focused investment firm, and partners like Infinity Ventures Crypto and YGG SEA Vietnam.
Organisers said ample room remains for Vietnam’s blockchain, citing its application by major domestic businesses and banks like FPT Software, Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), and the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), among others.
According to TechSci Research, a research based management consulting firm, Vietnam blockchain market is anticipated to grow at a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for 2023-2027.
The growing digitalisation in all the prominent industry verticals is fostering the demand for the Vietnam blockchain market in the next five years, it said.
Huynh Kim Tuoc, Sihub Managing Director, said Blockchain Global Day 2022 will feature 100 booths introducing blockchain projects and two seminars on the integration of blockchain into global technological trends like Web3, Metaverse and NFT.
The event is expected to bring together representatives from prestigious projects and experts in this field in Southeast Asia such as Binance, YGG SEA, Coin98, Vina Capital Ventures and Coinex./.