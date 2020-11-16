Bodies of Vietnamese victims in Siem Reap car accident repatriated
Representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia on November 16 handed over the bodies of six Vietnamese citizens who were killed in a traffic accident in Siem Reap, Cambodia, 11 days ago to border guards in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh and their families.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh extends condolences and encourages alive victims (Source: VNA)
Five other Vietnamese people who were injured in the accident were also repatriated.
The serious accident happened in Chikreng district on November 5 evening. After receiving the news, the Vietnamese General Consulate in Battambang contacted with local authorities to verify the information and ask for attention to treating the injured. It also sent staff to the scene to conduct citizen protection measures.
On November 6, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs contacted with the Cambodian Embassy in Hanoi to ask for assistance for the victims./.