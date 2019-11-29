Book collection “Ho Chi Minh with India” debuts in Hanoi
A book collection entitled “Ho Chi Minh with India”, recently published in Vietnam and India, was introduced in Hanoi on November 29 in both Vietnamese and English.
Indian President Rajendra Prasad and Prime Minister J.Nehru receive President Ho Chi Minh in 1958 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - A book collection entitled “Ho Chi Minh with India”, recently published in Vietnam and India, was introduced in Hanoi on November 29 in both Vietnamese and English.
The collection, compiled by the Centre for India Studies of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, includes writings, letters, messages and poems about India by President Ho Chi Minh, as well as his memories of India and writings by Vietnamese and Indian scholars about the late leader and Vietnam-India relations.
The collection aims to mark three years of upgrading the Vietnam-India strategic partnership to the comprehensive strategic partnership and in anticipation of the 130th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birth next year.
Speaking at the event, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Verma Pranay stressed that the book collection establishes a firm foundation for the Vietnam-India friendship and cooperation.
Earlier this month, the book collection made its debut in India’s capital New Delhi and Kolkata as part of a series of activities to mark Vietnam Month in India./.
The collection, compiled by the Centre for India Studies of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, includes writings, letters, messages and poems about India by President Ho Chi Minh, as well as his memories of India and writings by Vietnamese and Indian scholars about the late leader and Vietnam-India relations.
The collection aims to mark three years of upgrading the Vietnam-India strategic partnership to the comprehensive strategic partnership and in anticipation of the 130th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birth next year.
Speaking at the event, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Verma Pranay stressed that the book collection establishes a firm foundation for the Vietnam-India friendship and cooperation.
Earlier this month, the book collection made its debut in India’s capital New Delhi and Kolkata as part of a series of activities to mark Vietnam Month in India./.