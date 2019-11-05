Vietnam's Month to be held in India
The Vietnamese Embassy in India held a press conference on November 4 to announce the Vietnam's Month with dozens of events in localities nationwide to further reinforce bilateral ties.
Ambassador Pham Sanh Chau at the press conference (Photo: VNA)
New Delhi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in India held a press conference on November 4 to announce the Vietnam's Month with dozens of events in localities nationwide to further reinforce bilateral ties.
The month is meant to celebrate the third anniversary of bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and the upcoming launch of the direct air route between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and New Delhi by budget carrier VietJet Air.
Speaking at the press conference, Ambassador Pham Sanh Chau introduced 32 events during November to popularise the images and business potential of Vietnam as well as further deepen bilateral ties, ranging from politics, national defence, economy and trade to tourism, education, cultural and people-to-people exchange
Outstanding events include the Vietnam – India friendship and cultural festival, a seminar on Vietnam – India ties, display of Vietnamese food, a seminar on President Ho Chi Minh with India and Vietnam – India maritime security cooperation, and forums on trade-investment-tourism promotion which are due to be held in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata cities.
Chau said the launch of the route between the two nations will meet their increasing demand for travelling. About 35,000 Vietnamese visit India each year, mostly to Buddhist areas while 110,000 Indians come to Vietnam. These figures is expected to surge thanks to more direct flights by IndiGo and VietJet Air.
The two countries are striving to lift two-way trade to 15 billion USD by 2020, after achieving 14 billion USD this year.
India and Vietnam are also considering the launch of a credit package worth 500 million USD for national defence that was announced by New Delhi in 2016./.
The month is meant to celebrate the third anniversary of bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and the upcoming launch of the direct air route between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and New Delhi by budget carrier VietJet Air.
Speaking at the press conference, Ambassador Pham Sanh Chau introduced 32 events during November to popularise the images and business potential of Vietnam as well as further deepen bilateral ties, ranging from politics, national defence, economy and trade to tourism, education, cultural and people-to-people exchange
Outstanding events include the Vietnam – India friendship and cultural festival, a seminar on Vietnam – India ties, display of Vietnamese food, a seminar on President Ho Chi Minh with India and Vietnam – India maritime security cooperation, and forums on trade-investment-tourism promotion which are due to be held in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata cities.
Chau said the launch of the route between the two nations will meet their increasing demand for travelling. About 35,000 Vietnamese visit India each year, mostly to Buddhist areas while 110,000 Indians come to Vietnam. These figures is expected to surge thanks to more direct flights by IndiGo and VietJet Air.
The two countries are striving to lift two-way trade to 15 billion USD by 2020, after achieving 14 billion USD this year.
India and Vietnam are also considering the launch of a credit package worth 500 million USD for national defence that was announced by New Delhi in 2016./.