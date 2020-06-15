Most people think of Korea when they think of ginseng. Few know, however, that the medicinal herb has existed in Tan Yen district in Bac Giang province for more than a thousand years.



It was once thought to have disappeared from Vietnam, but was then miraculously found to be growing naturally on Danh Mountain.



Fresh ginseng currently costs 2 million VND per kilogram and is used to treat chronic illnesses and increase the recovery of bodily functions.



With its huge value and potential, the conservation of the ginseng requires a great deal of attention from both authorities and local people. Building a geographical indication for Danh Mountain ginseng is one of the latest endeavours by local authorities to preserve the valuable medicinal herb, contributing to building a brand and improving local socio-economic development./.

VNA