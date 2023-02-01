“Brave Youth” Badge presented to pilot killed in military aircraft crash
The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee on February 1 decided to present the “Brave Youth” Badge posthumously to pilot Tran Ngoc Duy who died in a military training aircraft crash one day ago.
Funeral of pilot Tran Ngoc Duy (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee on February 1 decided to present the “Brave Youth” Badge posthumously to pilot Tran Ngoc Duy who died in a military training aircraft crash one day ago.
On January 31, Duy piloted a SU22 in a training session. At 12:27 pm, while landing, the aircraft encountered a problem.
The pilot was ordered to parachute, but he tried to fix it instead. The aircraft eventually crashed and he died.
Duy, 31, was the Deputy Squadron Leader, Chief of Staff of Squadron 1 of Air Force Regiment 921, Division 371 of the Air and Air Defence Force.
The badge is a noble title granted by the HCYU Central Committee for Vietnamese youth union members, youths and children who perform brave acts or make outstanding achievements in security, national defence and social order and safety; prevent negative phenomena and social evils; and bravely protect and save others and property of the people and the State in urgent situations.
The Ministry of Defence also decided to promote Duy's rank from Captain to Major Colonel./.