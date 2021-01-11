Society Free shelter for kidney failure patients in Vinh Long A kindhearted couple in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long has run a free shelter for kidney dialysis patients and their relatives for more than two years, sharing their financial burden and giving them a second home.

Society Exchange programme raises 6.42 million USD for child care activities Nearly 149 billion VND (6.42 million USD) was raised for poor and disadvantaged children during the 14th edition of the “Mua xuan cho em” (Spring for children) exchange programme held in Hanoi on January 10.

Society Action programme to promote all-round development of children Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed off a national action programme for children for 2021 - 2030, aiming to ensure the realisation of children’s rights and their all-round development and create a safe, healthy, and friendly living environment for them.

Society Youth federation assists nearly 2,000 start-up projects of youths The Vietnam Youth Federation provided support for nearly 2,000 start-up projects of youths in 2020 amidst complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.