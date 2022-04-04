Business Positive outlook for real estate M&A in 2022 Real estate mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are expected to be a good source of FDI in Vietnam this year, said Savills, and forecasting M&A activity is likely to increase in terms of frequency and value.

Business Over 11,200 fake Samsung chargers seized in Hanoi Hanoi’s Department of Market Surveillance on April 4 seized over 11,200 fake phone and tablet chargers of the Samsung brand in a shop in the city’s Cau Giay district.

Business Various Vietnamese fruits able to be exported to Iran Iran is a market with high demand for agricultural products and tropical fruits – which are Vietnam’s advantages, heard a recent export consultation session held by the Trade Promotion Agency.