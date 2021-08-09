Business SMEs face challenges in digital transformation Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are facing barriers in digital transformation and have a passive response to market changes, said Hoang Minh Chien, deputy head of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Viettrade).

Business Daily reference exchange rate up 6 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,173 VND/USD on August 9, up 6 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 6).