British naval patrol vessel pays friendly visit to HCM City
HMS Spey, the British Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel, anchored at Ho Chi Minh City’s port on February 7, beginning a five-day friendship visit to the city on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
HMS Spey, the British Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel, anchored at Ho Chi Minh City’s port on February 7. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – HMS Spey, the British Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel, anchored at Ho Chi Minh City’s port on February 7, beginning a five-day friendship visit to the city on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Iain Frew, the new UK Ambassador to Vietnam, said that the visit will help deepen the already close relationship between the two countries. He added that the two countries share common concerns, including maritime security, and sustainable development.
The vessel begins a five-day friendship visit to HCM Cityy on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)During their stay in the city, the vessel’s 46 officers and crewmembers will pay a courtesy visit to the leaders of the municipal People's Committee and the Military Region 7 High Command; and visit the Naval Region 2.
They will also participate in sport and cultural exchanges with officers and soldiers of the Naval Region 2, and tour several historical and cultural relic sites in Ho Chi Minh City./.