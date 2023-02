The vessel begins a five-day friendship visit to HCM Cityy on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)

During their stay in the city, the vessel’s 46 officers and crewmembers will pay a courtesy visit to the leaders of the municipal People's Committee and the Military Region 7 High Command; and visit the Naval Region 2.They will also participate in sport and cultural exchanges with officers and soldiers of the Naval Region 2, and tour several historical and cultural relic sites in Ho Chi Minh City ./.