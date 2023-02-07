Politics Top legislator stresses importance of keeping close watch on macro-economic situation National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue asked agencies of the NA and its Standing Committee to keep a close watch on the macro-economic situation, as well as financial, monetary, stock and real property markets, while meeting their standing members on February 7.

Politics PM’s upcoming visits to Singapore, Brunei to consolidate ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse will pay official visits to Singapore and Brunei from February 8-11 at the invitation of Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong and Sultan of Brunei Hasanal Bolkiah.

Politics Embassy ready to assist Vietnamese affected by earthquake in Turkey The Vietnamese Embassy in Turkey had by February 6 recorded no Vietnamese citizens dead or injured in an earthquake that devastated the country earlier the same day.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.