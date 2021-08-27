World French politician lauds Vietnam's foreign policy Vietnam is implementing a positive and constructive foreign policy, significantly contributing to the development in the Ssoutheast Asian region, said Denis Rondepierre, member of the French Communist Party (FCP) Central Committee.

World Malaysia unveils new cabinet line-up Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob unveiled his new cabinet line-up of 31 members on August 27, one day after the newly appointed PM's audience with the King.

World Vietnam calls for UN, international community’s support for Ethiopia Vietnam has called on the United Nations (UN) and the international community to support Ethiopia but not to interfere in the African nation’s internal affairs.