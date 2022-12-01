The eighth holding of the Buckwheat Flower Festival is now underway in Dong Van district, Ha Giang province, attracting a large number of both local and foreign visitors.

In preparation for the festival, the locality has grown hundreds of hectares of buckwheat flowers, which are expected to bloom between mid-October and late December.

Visitors can take in a floral road along Đong Van ancient street as well as various folk games of local ethnic minorities, sporting events, and traditional cuisine.

Buckwheat flowers on the Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark have become a tourist icon of Ha Giang. Not just used as a traditional food by ethnic minority people, the flowers also bring a poetic beauty to the area, and are a unique feature of the mountainous highlands./.

VNA