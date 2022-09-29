Culture - Sports Hanoi to celebrate Ninh Thuan Culture-Tourism Day Hanoi's Department of Cultural, Sports and Tourism will organise a special event to highlight the cultural features and tourism potential of the central province of Ninh Thuan on September 30.

Culture - Sports Vietnam, Cambodia boost cooperation in culture, art Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong and secretary of state and spokesman of Cambodia's Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts Long Ponnasirivath signed a cultural and artistic cooperation programme for the 2023 - 2027 period at a meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on September 28.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture, tourism introduced in Malaysia A seminar to introduce Vietnamese culture and tourism to Malaysian people was held in Kuala Lumpur on September 28.

Culture - Sports Khmer’s festival pays tribute to ancestors The Khmer community in Soc Trang province, along with Khmer people in the southern region, hold traditional Sene Dolta festival from the 29th of the eighth lunar month to the first of the ninth lunar month each year. This is one of the most important religious festivals for Khmer ethnic people.