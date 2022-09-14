Society Vietnam News Agency engages in promoting education-training policies A memorandum of understanding on communication cooperation was signed between the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) on September 13.

Society 2,300-year-old skeleton unearthed in HCM City An ancient human skeleton dating back about 2,300 years has been discovered at the Giong Ca Vo archaeological site in Ho Chi Minh City’s Can Gio district.

Society Birthplace information to be printed on new Vietnamese passports The Ministry of Public Security has directed the Vietnam Immigration Department and other agencies abroad to print the information on “place of birth” in the annotation section of the new passports from September 15.

Society Hanoi golf tourism week 2022 to popularise luxury services The Hanoi golf tourism week 2022 will take place in October in Dong Mo, Legend Hill, Minh Tri, Sky Lake and Long Bien golf courses, said the municipal Tourism Department on September 12.