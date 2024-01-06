Bulgarian NA Speaker begins official visit to Vietnam
Speaker of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Rosen Dimitrov Jeliazkov is welcomed at the airport by NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Speaker of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Rosen Dimitrov Jeliazkov and his entourage arrived in Hanoi on January 5, beginning an official visit to Vietnam from January 5-9 at the invitation of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
They were welcomed at the airport by NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai, Head of the NA Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha, and Deputy Head of the NA Committee for Legal Affairs Ngo Trung Thanh, Bulgarian Ambassador to Vietnam Pavlin Todorov, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Do Hoang Long.
This is the first visit by a high-ranking Bulgarian leader to Vietnam over a decade, following Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev's visit in October 2013. Particularly, it is a reciprocal visit following the official Bulgaria visit by Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue in September last year.
The Vietnam visit will contribute to strengthening and nurturing the already robust political relations between the two countries through the Party, State, Government and people-to-people channels. It will present an opportunity for both sides to engage in discussions on global and regional issues of shared concern, intensify substantial and effective bilateral ties, particularly in areas of their strengths such as trade-investment, education, health care, culture, tourism, labour, and locality-to-locality cooperation./.