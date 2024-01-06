Politics Lao PM’s upcoming Vietnam visit promotes bilateral comprehensive cooperation: Ambassador Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh has hailed the upcoming Vietnam visit by Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse from January 6-7, saying that the official visit takes place following the Lao leader’s assumption of office, underscoring the utmost respect that the Lao Party, State, and Prime Minister hold for Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam always supports Laos’ renewal and development: official Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 5 for Vice President of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Chaleun Yiapaoher, assuring the guest that Vietnam always fully supports Laos’ renewal and development.

Politics Hanoi prioritises strengthening friendship, cooperation with Lao localities Hanoi will continue to prioritise the promotion of its friendship and cooperation with Lao localities, agencies, and units, building upon and deepening cooperative results and expanding the scope of work to meet their needs and aspirations, Chairman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan said at a January 5 working session with visiting Vice President of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Chaleun Yiapaoher.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 5 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.