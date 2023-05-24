Environment Up to 1,100ha of farmland in northern region at risk of drought About 1,100ha of farmland in the northern mountainous provinces face imminent risks of drought, according to the Department of Water Resources under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Environment Great efforts to preserve and sustainably develop biosphere reserves Management boards of biosphere reserves nationwide have taken initiatives and solutions to conserve and sustainably use natural resources, thus implementing Vietnam’s sustainable development goals and promoting tourism development, according to Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan.

Environment International Day for Biodiversity: Conservation for sustainable development While Vietnam is ranked 16th among the countries possessing the highest biodiversity globally with rare and precious genetic resources, the country is facing a rapid degradation of biodiversity and other great challenges such as environmental pollution, land degradation, ocean plastic waste and other extreme impacts of climate change.