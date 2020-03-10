Business Tourism Advisory Board proposes halving tax for travel companies Vietnam's Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) has proposed to half value added tax (VAT) for the tourism sector from 10 percent to 5 percent to help businesses deal with the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) outbreak.

Business Northern power firm reports over 11 percent growth in February The Northern Power Corporation (EVNNPC), a subsidiary of Vietnam Electricity (EVN), has reported that its commercial power output in February picked up 11.04 percent year-on-year to more than 5.15 billion kWh, despite rampant COVID-19 outbreak.

Business Vietnam’s stock market has tough time in February The Vietnamese stock market had a tough time throughout February with most stocks weakening amid concern about the global spread of the coronavirus disease(COVID-19).