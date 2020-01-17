Business Banks’ liquidity abundant ahead of Tet Though Tet (Lunar New Year) is approaching with rising capital demands, the liquidity of the banking system is abundant, helping interest rates in the inter-bank market drop sharply, industry insiders said.

Business HCM City calls for WB’s support to build int’l financial centre A leader of Ho Chi Minh City on January 17 expressed his hope that the World Bank (WB) will assist Vietnam’s southern economic hub to build an international financial centre.

Business Banks warn customers about fraud during Tet Commercial banks have issued warnings to customers about examples of fraud that are common during Tet (Lunar New Year).

Business Over 67,000 orders made for VinFast vehicles in 2019 VinFast Trading and Production LLC on January 17 reported it had received over 17,000 orders for VinFast cars, and 50,000 others for electric motorcycles in 2019.