Many accommodation facilities are offering discounts of between 5 and 30 percent, while a number of travel agents have cut the price of tours by 10 percent for groups of more than 10 people.

The Ca Mau Cape national tourism area is offering free entry to teachers and students nationwide.

To promote the potential that local tourism holds, the province plans to hold the “Ca Mau Destination 2021” event, with activities including cultural-artistic activities, and famtrips to local tourism areas.

Nearly 70,000 people visited local landmarks from February 10 to 16, with revenue standing at over 2.21 million USD.

Tourist arrivals to Ca Mau last year slumped by more than 56 percent compared to 2019, leading to a decline of over 71 percent in revenue./.

VNA