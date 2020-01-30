Business Belgium workshop looks into EVFTA, EVIPA A workshop was held at the headquarters of the European Parliament (EP) in Brussels, Belgium, on January 28 to clear up parliamentarians’ concern regarding the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Business CPI in January hits record high in recent 7 years Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in January hit a record high, up 1.23 percent over the previous month and 6.43 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business An Giang province promotes agro-fishery exports International economic integration has helped An Giang’s key exports such as agricultural and fishery products, as well as frozen vegetables and fruits occupy many major markets like the US, the EU, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

Business CPTPP not proving a hit across the board Vietnam has been unable to gain export growth to all CPTPP member countries, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.