Nam Can crabs (Photo: VNA)

Ca Mau (VNA) - A species of crab in Nam Can district and a fish sauce hot pot in the U Minh Forest in the southernmost province of Ca Mau have been listed among the Top 100 specialties in Vietnam in 2020-2021 by the Vietnam Record Organisation (Vietkings).



Ca Mau dried shrimp and U Minh honey, meanwhile, are in the Top 100 Vietnamese specialty gifts.



The specialties will be granted certificates at an event on April 24 in Ho Chi Minh City.



Over the past 10 years, Vietkings has sought and promoted Vietnamese cuisine, contributing to elevating the Vietnamese catering and tourism industries./.