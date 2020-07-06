Society Changes in visas for travel to border or coastal economic areas The Government has issued Decree No 75/2020/ND-CP with detailed regulations on adopting the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam, also known as Immigration Law 2019, which aims to attract foreign investment.

Destinations Japanese-style onsen in Quang Ninh province Located 10km from Ha Long city (Quang Ninh province), Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh is the first Japanese-style hotspring in Vietnam.

Travel HCM City, Mekong Delta localities set up tourism linkage council Ho Chi Minh City and 13 provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta set up a tourism linkage council at a conference on July 4 reviewing their cooperation on tourism development in the first six months of this year.