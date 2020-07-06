Ca Mau stimulating tourism post-COVID-19
The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the southernmost Ca Mau province said on July 6 that it is stimulating tourism after COVID-19 has been under control.
Ca Mau Cape (Photo: VNA)
Director of the department Tran Hieu Hung said the sector is promptly and effectively carrying out the tourism stimulus programme 2020, making it easier for hospitality providers to offer discounts and attractive tours to tourists.
It also introduced local tourism in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City via art shows.
Between now and the year’s end, the sector will focus on tourism promotion programme, hold caravan tours to develop tourism products with Thailand and Cambodia, and operate new tourism sites.
The Ca Mau – Nam Du – Phu Quoc express boat service will be inaugurated in Song Doc township, Tran Van Thoi district on July 7 while the largest crab festival is scheduled for later this year.
Such measures are expected to lure visitors to Ca Mau Cape national tourism site and park, U Minh Ha and Hon Da Bac national parks, and other cultural and relic sites.
The provincial tourism sector expects to welcome about 1.4 million tourists, including over 7,300 foreigners, and rake in more than 2.1 trillion VND (91.3 million USD), or 83 percent of the yearly plan.
In the first half of this year, tourist arrivals in Ca Mau neared 605,000, down 26 percent, resulting in a 34 percent reduction in revenue year-on-year due to the impacts of COVID-19./.
