Society PM: Localities must enhance COVID-19 fight Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive on several urgent measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, after 83 community transmissions of the SARS-CoV-2 variant were found in the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh on January 27 and 28.

Society Quang Nam: SonKim Land presents flood-hit students with scholarships Twenty scholarships worth 50 million VND (2,165 USD) each were presented to impoverished students in flood-hit areas in the central province of Quang Nam on January 28.

Society Women union leader: Women contributing to national development Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) Ha Thi Nga has said Vietnamese women have contributed significantly to national renewal and development under the Party’s leadership and with support from the Government.

Society Photobook from UNICEF campaign “Kindness is Contagious” launched UNICEF and the Ministry of Health (MoH) on January 28 launched the photobook “Kindness is Contagious”, marking a successful end to a campaign of the same name to promote acts of kindness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.