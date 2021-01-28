CAAV orders airports to follow anti-pandemic measures
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has sent an urgent dispatch to airports, directing them to strictly follow COVID-19 prevention and control measures after community transmissions of the coronavirus were reported in the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) asks for stronger COVID-19 prevention and control measures (Photo: VNA)
The CAAV asked airports to continue calling on staff and passengers to wear masks at terminals and on all means of transport, have their temperatures checked, and wash their hands with soap or sanitiser with at least 60 percent alcohol.
Airports must quickly identify any passengers exhibiting abnormal symptoms and report these to health authorities, and regularly spray disinfectant on equipment and in high-risk areas to mitigate the spread of the virus.
The CAAV also ordered airports to ask passengers to strictly follow prevention and control measures before and during flights, in particular wearing masks onboard, and for flight crews to follow regulations on quarantine in accordance with guidelines from the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control and the Ministry of Health.
Earlier, the Northern Airports Authority decided to temporarily shut down Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh from midday on January 28 to midday on January 29./.
