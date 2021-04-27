CAAV orders tightened aviation security at airports
Hanoi (VNA) – The aviation security control must be tightened and raised to Level 1 before, during and after the four-day holiday of Southern Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1), the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has recently requested.
Accordingly, security measures will be enhanced at all units in the sector, including airport authorities, airports, aviation service providers and air traffic service suppliers.
They are asked to increase personnel for aviation security control, examine and supplement necessary equipment, while preparing measures to improve service quality which helps meet travel demand of people.
Under current regulations, when there are high risks to aviation security, security control measures can be tightened in three levels.
Level 1 is applied in case of nationally important socio-political events, or complicated situations of political security and social order.
Level 2 is applied when there is intelligence information about an illegal interference plot in civil aviation activities with places, targets and time undetermined; or in case of serious political insecurity and social disorder in localities.
Meanwhile, level 3 is applied when there is verified information about an illegal interference plot in civil aviation activities with specific places, targets and time; or in case of extremely serious political insecurity and social disorder in localities.
Travel demand during public holiday is expected to increase significantly.
According to a survey conducted by the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board and VnExpress.net in March, of 3,500 respondents, 53.4 percent had plans to travel between May and September while 30.2 percent said they were ready to go on holidays in March and April.
The top 10 getaways are Da Nang, Kien Giang, Lam Dong, Lao Cai, Khanh Hoa, Quang Ninh, Binh Dinh, Binh Thuan, Ha Giang, and Quang Nam, the survey revealed.
Meanwhile, travel firms said that up to 60 percent of tours have been booked for the four-day holidays. Tourists are booking mostly short-distance trips and brief stays in Sa Pa, Ha Long, Phu Quoc, Da Nang, Da Lat, and Con Dao Island.
Vietravel said that around 60 percent of its vacation packages, which include flights, car rentals, and hotels, have been bought.
Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City recently has seen many groups of tourists checking in for flights to Hanoi, Phu Quoc, Da Nang and provinces in the northeastern and northwestern region./.