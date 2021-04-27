Society Recruitment demand soars in textile & garment, IT sectors The effectiveness of free trade agreements, especially the EU– Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, has helped to increase export orders for textile and garment enterprises in Vietnam, leading to high recruitment demand in the first and second quarter, according to Navigos Group, a recruitment service provider in Vietnam.

Society Son La receives rice support for between-crop period Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has signed a decision assigning the Ministry of Finance to provide over 59,800 tonnes of rice to the northern mountainous province of Son La during the between-crop period of 2021.

Society HCM City cancels fireworks celebrating National Reunification Day Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong on April 26 cancelled the fireworks display celebrating the April 30 - May 1 holiday, to prevent any spread of COVID-19 given the complex of the pandemic in neighbouring countries and the world.