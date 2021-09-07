CAAV proposes measures to resume domestic flights amid COVID-19
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the classification of domestic airports depending on the levels of COVID-19 risks to serve the re-opening of regular domestic flights in a safe manner amid the pandemic.
In its draft proposal, 22 airports across the country should be divided into three groups with three zones – green zones, which comprise airports in cities and provinces that are not subject to social distancing measures, yellow zones (airports in localities with parts applying social distancing measures) and red zones (airports in localities imposing social distancing measures).
The CAAV proposed that flights from green zones to other green zones and yellow zones and red zones can operate without limits in the nume of passengers. However, passengers must show a negative result from a COVID-19 test conducted within 72 hours.
Passengers on busines trips and personnel serving pandemic prevention and control flying from yellow and red zones must only carry negative COVID-19 testing results within 72 hours.
Flights between red zones only serve passengers for business travel and forces serving the COVID-19 combat as well as passengers permited by authorities of localities where they come from/to. They must show negative testing results.
Meanwhile, stricter conditions will be applied on passengers of other groups, according to the proposal.
The CAAV also promosed permitting airlines to sell tickets for domestic flights with specific conditions.
According to the authority, the goal of the proposal is to build an automatic mechanism for airlines to build their operation plans, while creating favourable conditions for the transport of personnel and medical supplies serving pandemic prevention and control and helping remove difficulties facing airlines.
The proposal also aims to promote the economic recovery process in localities and businesses.
CAAV Director Dinh Viet Thang said that the authority is collecting ideas to complete the draft proposal before submitting to the Transport Ministry./.
