Call centre in support of COVID-19 prevention and control makes debut
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Youth Social Work Centre under the Vietnam Youth Federation on August 23 launched a call centre supporting COVID-19 prevention and control (1900 638 090) with multi-functions: Community emergency, Home hospital, Patient treatment medicine bag, Oxygen ATM, Relief food and Free burial.
As medical facilities in Ho Chi Minh City are overloaded, when contacting the call centre, COVID-19 patients who are being treated at home can be connected with doctors for timely support. For cases that cannot buy medicine for themselves, the call centre will contact organisations which provide to medicine bags to their homes.
It also connects with oxygen ATMs to help patients borrow free oxygen cylinders when being treated at home.
In addition, people who live in difficult circumstances and lack food can also contact the call centre to receive food relief. When facing difficulties in conducting burial for their relatives who die of COVID-19, they will be supported to connect with organisations that are performing free burials.
With links between the Youth Social Work Centre and the "Home Hospital" project of Food Bank Vietnam, the call centre also has four community ambulances to transport patients to hospitals and COVID-19 treatment facilities in the city.
Along with the call centre, the Youth Social Work Centre has carried out many programmes to assist local people affected by the pandemic with a total capital of over 23 billion VND (1 million USD)./.