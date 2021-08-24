Society Enchanting fishing moments in central Vietnam The stunning photos were taken at An Hai beach in the central province of Phu Yen by Khanh Phan - a photographer in Ho Chi Minh City.

Society PM requests stronger COVID-19 prevention and control nationwide Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 23 sent an official dispatch on strengthening COVID-19 prevention and control measures nationwide to Secretaries of municipal and provincial Party Committees, Chairpersons of People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces, ministers and heads of ministry-level and Government agencies.

Society Army to use all forces to help southern localities wipe out COVID-19: Minister Entrusted by the Government, the army is determined to use all means and forces, within and even beyond its ability, together with Ho Chi Minh City, the southern provinces of Binh Duong, Long An and Dong Nai and other COVID-19-hit localities, to wipe out the pandemic and bring people’s life to normal, Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang has affirmed.

Society Religious volunteers in fight against COVID-19 honoured A ceremony was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 23 to welcome and honour 91 religious volunteers who have completed their tasks of supporting COVID-19 prevention and control at COVID-19 treatment hospitals in the city.