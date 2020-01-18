Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The 2020 Spring Calligraphy Festival began on January 18 at Hanoi’s Temple of Literature (Van Mieu), honouring the art and tradition of writing.

Having a calligraphic work written on red paper to display during the Lunar New Year (Tet) is a tradition of the Vietnamese people to pray for good things. The calligraphers write meaningful letters meaning prosperity, longevity and happiness, according to Le Xuan Kieu, director of the Centre for Scientific and Cultural Activities of Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam.

This year, 52 calligraphers, including famous artists such as Kieu Quoc Khanh and Cung Khac Luoc, will be at the festival.

The festival includes an exhibition of calligraphic works, food, folk games, traditional music performances and a handicraft fair showcasing products made from silk, lacquer, pottery, rattan and ornamental plants.

Visitors to the festival can enjoy calligraphic works at an exhibition entitled Thanh Duc (Forming Morality).

“The Temple of Literature has two gates called Thanh Duc (literally meaning Forming Morality) and Dat Tai (Achieving Success), that means people should foster virtue before becoming successful,” said Kieu.

“That’s the message we want to send through the festival,” he said.

The festival will run until February 5 at Van (Literature) Lake next to the Temple of Literature.

This is only one among various activities held across the capital city on the occasion of Tet, the most important festival in a year for Vietnamese./.