Cambodia: All gatherings allowed without limited number of participants
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen allowed all other gatherings, in addition to wedding and religious ceremonies, without limiting the number of participants, according to the local newspaper Khmer Times.
People join folk games during a previous Khmer New Year celebration. (Photo: https://www.khmertimeskh.com/)Phnom Penh (VNA) -
However, Karaoke service and nightclubs are still prohibited until after November 30.
According to PM Hun Sen’s decision, general gatherings for work or any activities and celebrations such as gatherings of citizens, youth, students and workers, as well as those of government officials and the armed forces, those in accordance with the law organised by political parties, are also authorised.
However, gatherings of an unlimited number of people must comply with health safety rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
More or less people involved depends on the size of the venue, but the safety distancing of 1.5 metres and other health preventive measures are a must, the PM said, stressing that the health safety rules and other preventive measures have to be strictly implemented.
Cambodia allowed mass events as the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country fell to a low level for the 13rd day after Cambodia announced its full reopening.
The country has reopened the country in all domains since November 1. As of November 11, as many as 87.7 percent of the total population have been inoculated against COVID-19 ./.