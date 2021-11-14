World Cambodia to lift quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travellers Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has decided to lift all quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travellers – both Cambodians and foreign nationals – effective from November 15.

World Thailand plans to reopen southern border dates next month The Thai Government is planning to reopen border checkpoints in the deep South by December 16 to promote tourism amid the reducing daily COVID-19 infection number.

World Malaysia strengthens COVID-19 control to revive economy Efforts of the Malaysian government to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic is beginning to prove effective as a result of the cooperation of all parties as well as the implementation of effective strategies, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

World Philippines: President's longtime aide runs for president Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's longtime aide-turned-senator Christopher Go on November 13 turned to run for president in the 2022 elections.