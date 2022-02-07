World Thailand’s investment pledges hike in 2021 The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) has announced that the combined value of foreign and local applications for investment promotion in 2021 totaled 642.7 billion baht (19.5 billion USD), up 59 percent annually, boosted mainly by FDI in Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) industries as well as the continued buildup of the power generation sector.

World Thailand plans to extend migrant workers’ stay to address labour shortages The Ministry of Labour of Thailand is negotiating with neighbouring countries to allow migrant workers who complete their four-year term this year to carry on working in the country for another six months.

World Malaysia-Thailand border trade grows 30.26 percent in 2021 Border trade between Malaysia and Thailand increased 30.26 percent to 627.7 billion THB (more than 19 billion USD) last year following the reopening of all nine checkpoints along their shared borders, according to officials.

World Thailand’s economy likely to rebound in H1 The Thai economy is likely to start recovering in the first half of this year thanks to the government's better control of COVID-19 infections, the state's economic stimulus measures as well as accelerated infrastructure development, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow has said.