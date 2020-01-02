Cambodia diversifies tourism products to lure more visitors to Angkor
The Cambodian government said it has mapped out a plan to address the decline in tourists at the world-famous Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap.
According to a latest report of Angkor Enterprise - a public administration, which is under the technical supervision of the Ministry of Tourism and under the financial supervision of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, about 2.2 million foreign tourists bought passes to the temple complex in 2019, a 15 percent decline over the same period in 2018. Income from ticket sales reached 99 million USD.
Top Sopheak, spokesperson at the Tourism Ministry, said the ministry has worked with relevant authorities and reached a solution.
“We have mapped out 2020-2021 strategic plans to recover the tourist decline in Siem Reap,” he told the Khmer Times.
The plan will focus on tourism diversification by creating new tourism products. It will look at improving competitiveness on the global tourism stage, while encouraging more direct flights between Siem Reap to connect with the outside world, he said.
According to the Tourism Ministry, the number of foreign tourists to Cambodia is estimated at 6.6 million in 2019 compared to 6.2 million in the previous year./.
