World Business prospects for Cambodia in 2020 Some managers and entrepreneurs have talked about business prospects for Cambodia in 2020 in recent interviews of Cambodia’s English-language newspaper Khmer Times.

World Thailand: State investment expected to fuel economic growth Due to global weak demand and ongoing trade tensions, State investment in big-ticket infrastructure projects and the government's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) flagship appears to be one of the few lifelines that Thailand can bank on to maintain economic growth momentum in 2020.