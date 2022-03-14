Cambodia donates more refrigerated vaccine transport vehicles to Laos
Cambodia has presented 10 more refrigerated vaccine vans to help Laos carry out its inoculation campaign against COVID-19, especially in remote and mountainous regions.
The Cambodian government previously donated three similar vehicles to Laos.
At the handover ceremony held on March 12 at a border checkpoint, Lao Health Minister Bounfeng Phoummalaysith expressed the Lao government’s gratitude to the Cambodian counterpart for the donations, affirming that it reflects the Laos-Cambodia friendship and the traditional solidarity and cooperation between the two neighbours.
Earlier, Cambodia presented 2 million face masks, 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 13 million USD and medical supplies to help Laos fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the past 24 hours, Laos recorded 359 new COVID-19 infections and no death, the Lao Health Ministry announced on March 14. The national count reached 146,687, with 641 fatalities./.