Cambodia guard official pays pre-Tet visit to Can Tho
A delegation from the Royal Cambodian Army’s High Command of Guards led by Deputy Commander, General Dieng Sarun visited the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on January 13, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Sarun wished that the friendship between Cambodia and Vietnam, and between the Royal Cambodian Army’s High Command of Guards and Can Tho city in particular would be everlasting.
He affirmed that the Cambodian people and royal army will do their best to foster ties with Vietnam.
Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Quoc Trung said Can Tho is one of the localities that take the lead in tightening friendship between the two peoples.
He said Can Tho has formed twining relationship with Cambodia’s Kampong Chhnang province.
The host hoped that bilateral friendship will become closer in the near future./.
