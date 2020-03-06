Cambodia, Laos continue working on border security issues
Cambodian Interior Minister Sar Kheng (L) and Lao Minister of Public Security Vilay Lakhamfong (Photo: VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Interior Minister Sar Kheng and Lao Minister of Public Security Vilay Lakhamfong co-chaired a meeting in Vientiane on March 5 to review bilateral cooperation in 2019 and sign a 2020 cooperation agreement, according to the Khmer Times.
Cambodian Interior Ministry’s spokesman Phat Sophanith said both sides briefed each other on the progress of the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed by the two ministries in 2019 and their future cooperation.
They discussed efforts on drug control and inspection, human trafficking prevention, facilitation of visits and support for immigrants.
The meeting also focused on the implementation of the annual bilateral cooperation mechanism aimed at further enhancing the development cooperation between bordering provinces of the two countries.
According to Sophanith, Cambodia and Laos will further strengthen the fight against trans-national crimes, including human and drug trafficking./.
