Cambodia, Laos step up cooperation
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen. (Photo: thestar)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on February 13 started an official visit to neighbouring Laos.
Sry Thamarong, minister attached to the prime minister, said that PM Hun Sen will hold bilateral talks with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone to discuss ways to further enhance bilateral ties in all areas.
The minister said after their talks, the two leaders will sign two bilateral documents, namely the Action Plan for the Comprehensive and Long-Lasting Strategic Partnership for 2023-2027, and the treaty on border demarcation between the two countries.
During the two-day visit, PM Hun Sen will also pay separate courtesy calls on Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and President of the National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane.
Thamarong added the visit is another historical milestone and it will open up a new chapter for bilateral cooperation in all fields, particularly in tourism and economy in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.
Cambodia shares about 540 km of border with Laos to the north and northeast. According to the official, so far, the two neighbours have completed 86% of the border demarcation./.
